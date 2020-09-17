FGH Foundation hosts “Win This Car” raffle

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest General Healthcare Foundation have begun selling tickets for this year’s “Win This Car” raffle.
FGH Foundation started selling tickets Monday, Sept. 14 for people to win this year’s prize, a 2021 fully loaded Honda CR-V EX-L.
“It’s time to put 2020 in the rearview mirror and head into the new year driving this 2021 SUV,” said Martha Dearman, FGH Foundation executive director.
Tickets are $75 and only 1,200 tickets will be sold.
A virtual drawing will take place on Dec. 10, 2020, at Vardman Honda, 802 Broadway Dr., at 6 p.m.
Proceeds from the raffle will go towards community healthcare in the Pine Belt area.
“Charitable support always has, and always will be, vital to assuring that our community continues to have access to the very best healthcare services, technology and programs available,” Dearman said.
Tickets can be purchased online here, by mailing a completed order form with a $75 payment to Forrest General Healthcare Foundation, P.O. Box 19010, Hattiesburg, Ms. 39404, by going to the Foundation office at 125 S. Ave., Suite 149, Hattiesburg, Ms. or by faxing a completed order form to (601) 288-4367.
The deadline for purchasing tickets is Dec. 4 at 4 p.m.
