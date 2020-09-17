Columbia Strong making progress in replacing homes destroyed in Spring tornado

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The organization Columbia Strong has been assisting some deserving families who lost their homes when a tornado hit southern Marion County on April 19.
The group is currently assisting 14 families who were underinsured or had no insurance.
12 of the cases are complete home replacements and 2 involve major repairs.
So far, three families whose mobile homes were destroyed have gotten new homes.
Columbia Strong is partnering with the Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation and the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) to assist storm victims.
The group is still trying to raise about $100,000 to finish their work.
If you’d like to help you can donate by going online to columbia-strong.org.
