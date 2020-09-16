Player of the Week - Ty Keyes captains Taylorsville comeback

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ty Keyes stat-line was impressive again on Friday.
- 15-for-24, 342 yards passing, four touchdowns
- 103 yards rushing, two touchdowns
But perhaps more impressive is how the senior quarterback led Taylorsville back from a 34-14 halftime deficit, outscoring Seminary 44-8 in the second half to claim the Tartars' season-opener 56-42.
“Going into halftime, we knew we didn’t play very well the first half so we really just wanted to come out second half, execute, make plays,” Keyes said. “Physically, I really just wanted to drive the ball downfield every time I had the chance.”
“[Keyes] don’t say a whole lot,” said Taylorsville head coach Mitch Evans. “Like I’ve always said, he just leads by example. Nothing really seems to phase him. We’re down 20 at halftime, you would’ve thought we were up 20 by his body language, which never changes. I think that’s the biggest thing he does, ‘cause everybody’s watching him. Our kids are watching him, too. They see it’s not phasing him. I think it helped them to go back out and play better the second half.”
Keyes’ poise at quarterback, along with his natural ability, are just two of the reasons why Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall’s had his eyes fixated on the Tartar for several years.
A native of Amory and son of longtime high school coach Bobby Hall, Will knows the Green Wave got a diamond in the rough when Keyes committed to Tulane in July.
“We got to know each other when [Hall] was at Memphis a little bit and he recruited him when he was at Memphis,” Evans said. “I think it’s mostly coach Hall recruiting him and the scheme that they do fits Ty really well.”
“Tulane, I’m very excited to meet the people, coaches and everything,” Keyes said. “Tulane stood out to me because they showed me love every day. Texting me, calling me, zoom meetings. That’s why I chose Tulane.”
But Keyes has a ways to go before he has to think about college football.
For now, Ty and the Tartars try to get better each day as they work toward another state championship run.
“Knowing I got good running backs, receivers, they make my job easy,” Keyes said. “We work hard at practice, it’s all about timing and execution. We come in every day to get better, offensive line, timing with the receivers. We got a lot still to improve on every day.”
