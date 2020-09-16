Player of the Week - Ty Keyes captains Taylorsville comeback

“[Keyes] don’t say a whole lot,” said Taylorsville head coach Mitch Evans. “Like I’ve always said, he just leads by example. Nothing really seems to phase him. We’re down 20 at halftime, you would’ve thought we were up 20 by his body language, which never changes. I think that’s the biggest thing he does, ‘cause everybody’s watching him. Our kids are watching him, too. They see it’s not phasing him. I think it helped them to go back out and play better the second half.”