PHOTOS: Flooding & storm damage from Hurricane Sally extends into Florida

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WBRC) - Widespread damage from Hurricane Sally was expected when it made landfall as a Category 2 storm. However, we’re now seeing more photos from the damage and flooding Sally caused.
The storm made landfall near Gulf Shores but also hit parts of Florida around Pensacola hard. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, flooding and damage extended as far east as Okaloosa Island.
You can see numerous pictures of Sally’s impact in the sheriff’s office Facebook post below.
