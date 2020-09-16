National Guard Best Warrior Competition wraps up at Camp Shelby

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The National Best Warrior Competition at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg wrapped up on Wednesday afternoon.
The four-day event featured 14 guardsmen from around the country competing in over 20 events to determine who is the National Best Warrior of 2020.
The final day of the competition had the warrior soldiers competing in a rescue mission involving simulated casualties, radio skills test and gearing up for nuclear and biological warfare.
During the week, they also competed in obstacle courses, weapon qualifications and stress shooting, among others.
Sgt. Sidney Romero was one of the competitors at the event and said the training is invaluable for the soldiers and he’s made new friends and memories in the process.
“Not only is it just a competition but as well as great training, and to see where you stand against the other states in the nation," Romero said. "And it enhances the interest of soldiers to get more involved and compete and then be able to train more. We all excel within our regions and this just pertains to the whole nation as to who’s the best one, and at the end of the day everyone is unique in their own way.”
This is the first time the event has ever been held in Mississippi and representatives with Camp Shelby say it was an honor to host it.\
An award ceremony will be held Wednesday night.
Next year’s national competition will be held in Arizona and in 2022 it will be held in Tennessee.
