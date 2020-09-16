MSDH holding Zoom session on handling COVID-19 in school

“Coping During Crisis: COVID & the Classroom” will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. and will be conducted by a panel of local experts and professionals. (Source: Mississippi State Department of Health)
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health will be holding a Zoom session that will discuss the concerns of students, parents/guardians and educators that are working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Coping During Crisis: COVID & the Classroom” will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. and will be conducted by a panel of local experts and professionals.

Below is a list of the panelists that will be a part of the session:

  • Kotonya Barfield, Mast of Social work, MYPAC Supervisor
  • Deidere Hollins, LPC-S
  • Damien J. Thomas, LPC-S, NCC, ICAADC, ACS, BC-TMH
  • Yolanda Lowery, LPC-S, NCC, CEO

Those who wish to join the Zoom session can register online by clicking here. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Sept. 16.

