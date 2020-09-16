MDOT continues projects on Highway 49, Interstate 59

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several construction projects along U.S. Highway 49 and Interstate 59 continues for the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
On I-59, work is being done on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway overpass and the on and off ramps.
“Currently, we’re on the west side. We’re finishing up the bridge abutment for the new Highway 42 section. We have opened up the frontage road and the new southbound on ramp,” said MDOT project engineer Mason Key.
The project is in the final stretch of work.
“In the coming weeks, we’ll open the southbound off ramp and then we’ll open up the northbound off ramp,” Key said.
“We’re looking for a spring-summer of next year completion date,” Key added.
Along Highway 49 in Forrest County, MDOT is working on several safety improvements.
“We went through and performed all our clearing operations," Key said. “We began our median ditch grade improvements, we’ve been doing a lot of drainage structures."
They’re also adding a 10-foot-long shoulder to a portion of the highway.
“Now, if you had an emergency and were to need to pull off Highway 49, there’s not a paved shoulder," Key said.
The department is also paving several areas around the Pine Belt, including one that will start soon right through the middle of Hattiesburg.
Key needs motorists to use caution when driving through construction zones.
“Please pay attention," Key said. “When you come up to a lane closure, give yourself plenty of time to move over and whenever you get around construction workers, slow down."
