Man wanted for felony taking of motor vehicle in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the whereabouts of a man who is wanted for a felony charge of taking a motor vehicle.
According to JCSD, Joseph Alexander Rayner is accused of taking a blue 2000 Nissan Frontier pickup truck with expired Jones County tag JQ1 585.
Rayner is believed to be a resident in Jasper County.
Anyone that has information on Rayner’s whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.