Man wanted for felony taking of motor vehicle in Jones Co.

Jones County Sheriff's Department logo picture. (Source: Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins | September 16, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT - Updated September 16 at 11:18 AM

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for the whereabouts of a man who is wanted for a felony charge of taking a motor vehicle.

According to JCSD, Joseph Alexander Rayner is accused of taking a blue 2000 Nissan Frontier pickup truck with expired Jones County tag JQ1 585.

Joseph Alexander Rayner is wanted for taking a blue 2000 Nissan Frontier pickup truck with expired Jones County tag JQ1 585. (Source: Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Rayner is believed to be a resident in Jasper County.

Anyone that has information on Rayner’s whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP.

