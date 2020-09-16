Local veterinarian gives tips on pet safety in severe weather

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s no secret that some animals get spooked during severe weather, but there are things you can do to help them.
Although the impacts of Hurricane Sally are decreasing for the Pine Belt, you may hear the whistling and howling of the wind and your pet might notice it, too.
Local animal experts say anxiety in dogs is very common. They say it can be due to thunderstorms, wind and rain amid other causes.
There are a few things that can be done to help animals combat anxiety during bad weather.
“There are behavioral conditioning that you can do,” said Dr. Nate Moseley, a veterinarian with the Petal Animal Clinic. “Give them a new toy, something to take their mind off the storm, ok, that’s one thing we highly recommend. There are other things such as thunder shirts. And, those things basically are just comfort. And then if that doesn’t work, you can always go up to the next level which are anti-anxiety medications and things as that just to help calm them and to make it a little less fearful for the pet.”
The clap of thunder or lightning strikes can scare pets, causing them to run away. Dr. Moseley says it is a good idea to take measures that can help your animal be returned to you if that happens.
“Number one, we do advise keeping a name tag on them with your telephone number as well as microchips because if they were to get lost, at least if they were to come into a veterinarian clinic or an animal shelter, we can always scan them, get the information from the company, find out the person’s telephone number and reach out and get in contact with them to help get a displaced pet back home,” said Dr. Moseley.
If you notice anxiety in your pet, check in with your veterinarian to decide the best course of treatment.
