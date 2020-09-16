Lamar Co. School Board to have two new board members come November

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County School Board will soon have a couple new additions after the appointment of one board member and the election of another in November.
Buddy Morris has decided not to run for a third term on the Lamar County School Board after serving 12 years in District E, which represents Baxterville/Purvis, Oak Grove and Sumrall.
“He served multiple times as board president," said Lamar County Superintendent Steven Hampton. "If you think about how much Lamar County has changed over the last 12 years, the growth that we’ve had in our district has been amazing. His leadership over the last 12 years has been instrumental both in our physical and academic growth.”
A new member for the District E seat will be elected in November, but Morris will serve until Dec. 31. The two names on the ballot will be Jennie Hensarling and Brady Raanes.
Terry Ingram will be resigning from District D because he has moved outside of the district. District D represents the Oak Grove area.
“He was an assistant principal and principal at Oak Grove Middle School," Hampton said. "Then he retired. After he retired, he won the last election for that school board seat. He’s served our district for over 10 years. He was very instrumental in his experience and his leadership of helping our district through this process with the pandemic.”
The school board has created a two-person committee that will select a person to be appointed for District D in November.
“The resignation was after the qualifying for this election," Hampton said. "So, therefore they will appoint someone for District D until the next election.”
Lamar County is divided into five districts for school board seats based on population.
If you reside in District D and are interested in serving, send your resume to PO Box 609, Purvis, MS 39475 or email it to deborah.pierce@lamark12.org.
The board member district map can be found on the LCSD website.
