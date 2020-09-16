Gusty winds as Pine Belt sit on Hurricane Sally’s outer edge

Hurricane Sally is making landfall in Gulf Shores this morning.
We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. Winds will be breezy today with gusts between 20-30 mph as we sit on the outer edge of Hurricane Sally. Today will be cloudy with a few showers in the afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Temperatures will cool down into the 70s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Tomorrow will be warm and partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Friday and this weekend will be nice with abundant sunshine. Highs will be in the mid-80s.
This weekend will be great! A front will swing through, bringing us low humidity and cooler temperatures. Highs this weekend will be in the low 80s with lows in the mid-60s.
The start of next week is looking dry with highs in the 80s.
