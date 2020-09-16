Experience Columbia Christmas to begin Nov. 28

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A multi-week Christmas holiday celebration in downtown Columbia is beginning a week early this year.
Organizers of the third annual Experience a Columbia Christmas say things will kick off with the lighting of downtown on Saturday, Nov. 28.
Each of the last two years, the event has begun the first weekend of December.
This year, organizers say there will be activities every Friday and Saturday night downtown during the holiday season, but because of the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, they haven’t decided for sure what those activities will include.
This year’s events are being co-sponsored by Experience Columbia, the city of Columbia, Main Street Columbia, Inc. and the Marion County Development Partnership.
The holiday events will wrap up with a New Year’s party on Jan. 2.
