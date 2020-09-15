PRVEPA prepares for outages from Hurricane Sally

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association is taking steps to prepare for potential power outages in its service area due to tropical weather.
Hurricane Sally is bringing heavy rain and wind. This can cause trees to fall over onto power lines, causing power outages.
PRVEPA officials say crews are on standby and ready to respond to large-scale outages.
“We’ve reached out to the contract crews in our area just to make sure we have available resources that are going to be on standby in case we do get outages in certain areas that are extensive,” said Leif Munkel, Manager of Member Services for Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association. “We will have them positioned, of course, to be able to respond quickly to those outages.”
There are some things you need to be doing now in these final hours before the storm. One thing you need to do is have a storm kit ready.
Along with a three-day supply of non-perishable food and water, have a flashlight, extra batteries and a weather radio. Also, have a first aid kit and take out cash in case card machines go down.
Munkel recommend taking these measures in case power is out for multiple days.
“Prepare for a worst-case scenario for something like this, which could be to go without power for a few days,” said Munkel. “You know, certainly we’re going to be out there working to get it restored as quickly as possible. You need to be prepared for it because, you know, these things are unpredictable. Have an action plan in place, have an emergency kit, have water, have whatever supplies you need to be able to last a few days at most probably without power.”
After the storm, be sure and treat all downed power lines as energized.
To report a power outage to Pearl River Valley Electric, call 855-277-8372. You can also view a map of outages on their website. To do that, click here.
