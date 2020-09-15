Pine Belt Prep Football-Week II-Roundup III

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - As one of the first high school teams to step on a football field this summer, Wayne Academy stumbled a tad coming out of the gate.
But since a season-opening loss to Natchez Cathedral High School, the Jaguars have been on a roll.
Junior quarterback Stone Ross ran for three touchdowns to pace a 28-point second quarter as Wayne Academy stormed to a 44-6 victory over visiting Newton County Academy.
It marked Wayne Academy’s third consecutive victory and third consecutive game scoring at least 41 points.
The Jaguars hit the 300-yard mark running the football with four of its five touchdowns coming on running plays.
Senior Cross Kittrell opened the scoring on a 31-yard run in the first quarter. Ross scored on runs of 3 yards, 16 yards and 31 yards in the second quarter, and junior Colin Trigg added a 45-yard run in the period to put the Jaguars ahead 35-0 at halftime.
Junior Zander Pitts, who would make five of his six extra-point attempts on the evening, made a 19-yard field goal for a 38-0 led in the third quarter, and after Newton County scored on a 33-yard pass in the final quarter, Kittrell returned the ensuing kickoff 82 yards for the final points of their game.
Kitrell finished with 100 yards on eight carries, Ross had 73 yards on six carries and Trigg added 73 yards on five carries.
The Jaguars (3-1) will visit Presbyterian Christian School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bobcats (3-1) topped Sumrall High School 28-21 in overtime Friday.
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior Marquis Crosby ran for a season-high 265 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries and threw for a third score Friday in the Battle of the Bobcats.
Crosby has rushed for 882 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020′s first four games, averaging 220.5 yards and two touchdowns an outing.
In addition to Friday’s touchdown runs, Crosby found junior quarterback Collin Necaise with a 55-yard touchdown pass.
Senior middle linebacker Cameron Shaw returned an interception for a touchdown to round out PCS’s scoring.
PCS (3-1), which has won three in a row after dropping its season opener, will host Wayne Academy at 7 p.m. Friday. The Jaguars walloped Newton County Academy 44-6 Friday.
Sumrall (0-2) will travel to Foxworth at 7 p.m. Friday to visit West Marion High School. The Trojans (1-1) dropped a 21-19 decision to St. Stanislaus High School.
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior quarterback Alan Jackson threw for 234 yards and two touchdowns and the Panthers' defense limited the Golden Tornadoes to less than 200 yards total offense.
Senior Jonathan Harris had four catches for 119 yards, senior Micah Cherry had two catches for 49 yards and senior Jeremiah Robinson had two catches for 35 yards.
Senior Darian Washington rushed for 74 yards on 13 carries for the Panthers, and senior Nate Johnson kicked a 20-yard field goal.
Laurel got a pair of touchdown runs from junior Kiron Benjamin. But the Golden Tornadoes struggled offensively for a second consecutive week, netting just 175 yards total offense Friday, including 17 yards passing.
The Panthers (2-0) will host West Jones High School in a battle of early-season unbeatens. The Mustangs 2-0) picked up an 18-2 road win at Wayne County High School Friday.
Laurel (0-2) will take welcome Wayne County High School “Between the Bricks” at 7 p.m. Friday. The War Eagles' offense was shut out in an 18-2 loss Friday to West Jones High School.
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Sophomore Kayden Miller rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns Friday as the Wildcats blanked the Panthers.
Senior Dre Grice added 65 yards rushing and a touchdown on nine carries and freshman Kenneen Franks added a touchdown run as the Wildcats netted 250 yards on 44 rushes.
The Wildcats (2-0) will travel to Gautier High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Gators (1-1) lost 47-28 to Moss Point High School Friday.
PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Tornadoes grabbed a 12-0 halftime lead, which proved to be more than enough against the Bulldogs.
Perry Central managed just 112 yards total offense. Junior Tyrion Sumrall ran for 54 yards on 12 carries for the Bulldogs, while senior quarterback James Bolton added 38 yards on 10 carries.
Perry Central (0-2) will travel to Bay St. Louis to take on Bay High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Tigers (1-0) opened their season with a 32-0 win over ST. Patrick High School.
Purvis (2-0) will visit Northeast Jones High School at 7 p.m. Friday . The game will mark the TIgers' season opener.
