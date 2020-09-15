Petal man charged with burglary after being detained by homeowner

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Petal man wanted for burglary Tuesday morning after a homeowner detained the suspect.
According to FCSO, a homeowner on Davis Road in Petal identified and detained 18-year-old Seth Cranford after he was discovered allegedly burglarizing the property.
Cranford was wanted by the sheriff’s office on a warrant for burglary of a nonresidential building. He was also charged with accessory to burglary and trespassing, according to FCSO.
Cranford was booked in the Forrest County Correctional Facility.
