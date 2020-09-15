Petal man charged with burglary after being detained by homeowner

Petal man charged with burglary after being detained by homeowner
Seth Cranford was wanted on a warrant for burglary of a nonresidential building. (Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff | September 15, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT - Updated September 15 at 2:14 PM

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Petal man wanted for burglary Tuesday morning after a homeowner detained the suspect.

According to FCSO, a homeowner on Davis Road in Petal identified and detained 18-year-old Seth Cranford after he was discovered allegedly burglarizing the property.

Cranford was wanted by the sheriff’s office on a warrant for burglary of a nonresidential building. He was also charged with accessory to burglary and trespassing, according to FCSO.

Cranford was booked in the Forrest County Correctional Facility.

