505 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths reported in Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 90,500.
MSDH reported 505 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 90,523 cases and 2,734 deaths.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 10,162 COVID-19 cases and 306 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 783 cases; 20 deaths
- Forrest: 2,284 cases; 68 deaths
- Greene: 328 cases; 16 deaths
- Jasper: 530 cases; 13 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 317 cases; 11 deaths
- Jones: 2,315 cases; 77 deaths
- Lamar: 1,540 cases; 33 deaths
- Marion: 824 cases; 31 deaths
- Perry: 377 cases; 16 deaths
- Wayne: 864 cases; 21 deaths
MSDH also is reporting more than 78,900 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, more than 687,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
