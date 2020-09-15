Lamar County expected to approve 2021 budget this week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Board of Supervisors is set to approve the county’s 2021 fiscal year budget on Thursday.
Lamar County grew its assessed value by a little more than 2% in 2020, which is allowing the county to have a $60 million plus budget for 2021.
“We’re blessed with continued growth within the county to help meet the needs of the citizens," said county administrator Jody Waits. "It’s a $66 million budget in total.”
Of the total $66,180,902 budget, $4 million will go toward road projects throughout the county, which include a few new special projects.
“We plan to build a new voting precinct/sheriff substation off of Weathersby Road in the northeastern part of the county," Waits said. "We also still plan to complete the sportsplex comprehensive plan. So money is allotted for that as well in this budget.”
The 2021 tax levy will remain the same as it has in years past at 124.15 mills.
“When you look at where those taxes are spent, around 51% of those taxes are on education, which is important," Waits said. "The next largest category would be in public works, which would be road projects, sanitation, buildings and grounds, those sorts of things.”
Additional help for the jail and law enforcement, in regards to health care and mental health care, is also included.
You can view a breakdown of the budget below:
- 36% for Public Works.
- 25% for Public Safety.
- 25% for General Government.
- 5% for Debt Services.
- 4% for Culture and Recreation.
- 2% for Economic Development.
- 2% for Health and Welfare.
- 1% for Interfund.
