Hurricane Sally starts turning north, Pine Belt impacts reduced

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Hurricane Sally is still a hurricane with wind at 80 mph as of the 4 p.m. advisory. It is now forecast to move to the northeast through the night — very slowly — at around 2-5 mph.
What to expect:
The clouds will continue to race across the sky of south Mississippi with on and off showers as the rainbands wrap up into Sally. Since the Pine Belt is on the northwest side, the area will have to deal with gusty wind and occasional showers, but the threat for tornadoes and flooding has diminished.
Timing:
The off-and-on rain and wind will continue through the overnight hours tonight and trough Thursday morning. This is going to be a multi-day event.
Threats:
Heavy rain at times and some gusty wind are the main concerns. Tropical Storm Warnings are still in effect for Wayne, Greene, George, Perry and Stone counties.
- Rain total estimates: 1 to 3 inches for most places, up to 5 inches possible for a few spots.
- Sustained wind estimate: 15 mph - 30 mph (lighter in our northwest counties, stronger southeast).
- Length of time to deal with sustained wind: 24 hours ; Tuesday night - Wednesday night.
- Wind gust estimate: 35 mph - 65 mph (lighter in our northwest counties, stronger southeast).
- Length of time with potential wind gusts: 24 hours; Tuesday night - Wednesday night.
The estimates are based on the currently forecast track and intensity. It may change if the track shifts.
Preparations:
Check your Hurricane Preparedness Kit. Make certain that you have all of the supplies you would need to survive without power and water for up to two weeks. Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door.
Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don’t feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
