Hub City Humane Society needs foster homes for animals during storm season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re an animal lover, the Hub City Humane Society is asking for your help. They’re looking for foster homes where animals can safely ride out storms this season.
“As most people know, animals are scared of thunderstorms, scared of weather, anything like changes,” said Sally Crane, a board member of the Hub City Humane Society. "It’s also a stressful environment, any shelter is, animals are meant to be in homes.”
She adds that the shelter usually fills up during tropical storm season, and this year is no exception with the added pressure of the pandemic.
“Especially during bad weather, and during COVID too, a lot of people have been displaced," Crane said. "And when that happens, sometimes they can’t take care of their animals so we bring them in.”
Crane says if you have the time and want to foster an animal, it has a positive impact on animals and the shelter.
“And when you foster an animal, the biggest thing you’re doing is, not only are you saving that dog’s life and you’re making sure that animal or cat or whatever you choose to do, you save their life, you’re also making room for another dog or cat to come in too, so that’s why it’s so important to foster right now,” Crane said.
The shelter provides all medicine, food and equipment you’ll need to foster an animal.
“If you’re interested in cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, we have it all," Crane said. "We will find the perfect animal or animals, whatever you want, to take home with you.”
And even if you just foster and don’t adopt an animal, Crane says it still helps immensely in the long run.
“Any time an animal is fostered, they become much more adoptable because they have the socialization that they need,” she said.
If you’re interested in fostering an animal, you can call the Hub City Humane Society at 601-596-2206. They will set up a time to come in and answer screening questions, fill out the forms, and browse for an animal.
