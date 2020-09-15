First Alert: Wind, rain from Sally to impact Pine Belt today

Tuesday and Wednesday with Hurricane Sally nearby, expect on-and-off showers and storms to pass through as the outer bands of the storm sweep across the area. It will be breezy for many of us, windy for others. Wind gusts up to 30 mph will be commonplace. Wind gusts up to 75 mph will be possible for our southern counties. Sally is pegged to slide through the area across the eastern half of South Mississippi. That puts a lot of the area on the drier side of the storm, but drier will be a relative term with this system, because it will be moving so slowly. Rainfall totals will still reach up to 3 inches for a lot of places. By Thursday, things start to clear out and we return to pleasant conditions as we move into the weekend. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s.