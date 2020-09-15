First Alert: Sally shifts east, weakens overnight

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Hurricane Sally continues to churn in the northern Gulf of Mexico, making painfully slow progress toward the Gulf Coast.
Sally weakened from a Category 2 hurricane to a Category 1 storm overnight. As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sally was moving northwest at around 2 mph and was about 105 miles south of Biloxi.
Sally is forecasted to make landfall near the Mississippi/Alabama border between Pascagoula and Dauphin Island overnight Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.
Dangerous storm surge, rainfall and wind is expected around the storm center, but the direct threat to the Pine Belt has somewhat diminished.
The biggest threat will be to our eastern counties, but heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts could be of concern as far west as Marion County and as far north as Jones County.
The good news is Sally’s latest eastward shift puts most of the Pine Belt on the drier side of the storm, but rain totals of up to 3 inches will still be possible in many areas. Wind gusts up to 75 mph will be possible for our southernmost counties.
Sally is expected to take a hard turn to the east after making landfall and should be cleared out of the area by Thursday.
The WDAM First Alert Weather App:
Take the same tools the WDAM First Alert Weather team uses with you anywhere you go. Download the WDAM First Alert Weather app today for real-time interactive radar, location-based severe weather alerts and a constantly updated forecast for wherever you are.
Plan your day with an hour-by-hour forecast tailored for home, work or anywhere on-the-go. Our WDAM First Alert Weather app can tell you if a storm near you has hail, strong winds or rotation.
Here are some more features of the WDAM First Alert Weather app:
- Storm Tracks: See at a glance where a storm is and where it is headed
- Multiple Alerts: Turn on alerts for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, floods, tropical storms/hurricanes, winter storms and more
- Live severe weather coverage: Watch our live stream for continuously updated information when severe weather strikes
- Updated forecasts from the {weather team brand} forecast center
- Weather pictures and video sent by people who live near you
- A constantly updated 10-day forecast, so your weekend is always in view
The WDAM First Alert Weather App is free in the Android and Apple app stores, part of the WDAM First Alert commitment to help keep you safe.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.