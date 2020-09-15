Covington Co. Sheriff’s Dept. hiring new law officers

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Department is hiring two new law enforcement officers.
Sheriff Darrell Perkins said at least one of the open positions is for deputy sheriff. He said another deputy or investigator will also be hired.
Perkins said the starting pay for the deputy’s position is $35,000 a year. He said all applicants must be state-certified officers.
Meanwhile, Perkins has just completed a project that honors all of the previous sheriffs in Covington County. A new photo exhibit in the lobby of the Covington County Law Enforcement Complex features photographs of most of the men and women who’ve served as sheriff since the county was founded in 1819.
Donations from local citizens paid for the work and research assistance was provided by the Covington County Genealogical and Historical Society.
