WEATHER: Pine Belt under tropical storm warnings until further notice

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This is the latest track on Tropical Storm Sally from the National Hurricane Center.
The storm is forecast to reach hurricane intensity sometime tonight. Much of the Pine Belt is under tropical storm warnings and watches.
The tropical storm warnings include Marion, Lamar, Forrest, Stone, Perry, Wayne, Green, George and Walthal counties.
A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for Jones, Covington, Jefferson Davis and Lawrence counties. Pearl River county is under a Hurricane warning.
All of these warnings and watches are in effect until further notice.
All of the entire viewing area is a Flash Flood Watch until further notice. Please keep up with future forecasts.
