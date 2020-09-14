South Mississippi prepares for Hurricane Sally

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The effects from Hurricane Sally are expected to start tonight for the Pine Belt.
During a news briefing Monday morning, Gov. Tate Reeves and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency officials urged residents to not wait to prepare for this storm.
Forrest County Emergency Operations Center officials said one thing you need to be sure you have is a weather radio.
“With the amount of rainfall, it’s a possibility of predicted wind, you know, you could see some trees take down power lines. The great thing about that weather radio, you know, it’s battery operated, and if you lose power, you can’t watch local media or your local TV outlets. You know, that weather radio would still allow you to get a warning. In case, you know, a tornado warning is issued, if you have a weather radio you’ll still get that warning,” said Glen Moore, Forrest County Emergency Management Director.
For those of you who need sandbags, they are available at a few locations in the Pine Belt.
- Forrest County EOC -- 4080 U.S. Hwy 11, Hattiesburg, MS
- Hattiesburg Fire Station #1 -- 81 Maine Street, Hattiesburg, MS
- Petal Fire Station #1 --102 Fairchild Dr., Petal, MS
- Columbia Civil Defense Department -- 502 Courthouse Sq, Columbia, MS
- New Augusta Fire Department -- 304 Willow Street, New Augusta, MS
- District #4 County Barn -- 45 Arlington Road, Beaumont, MS
- Runnelstown Baseball Field -- 9214 Hwy 42, Petal, MS
