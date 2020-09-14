South Mississippi prepares for Hurricane Sally

“With the amount of rainfall, it’s a possibility of predicted wind, you know, you could see some trees take down power lines. The great thing about that weather radio, you know, it’s battery operated, and if you lose power, you can’t watch local media or your local TV outlets. You know, that weather radio would still allow you to get a warning. In case, you know, a tornado warning is issued, if you have a weather radio you’ll still get that warning,” said Glen Moore, Forrest County Emergency Management Director.