Petal police searching for stolen trailer
If you have any information regarding the stolen trailer or the person responsible, you are asked to contact the Petal Police Department.
By WDAM Staff | September 14, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 8:11 PM

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen trailer and the person responsible.

According to police, a white enclosed trailer was stolen from 787 South Main Street around 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 3.

Police said the below photos are believed to be the suspect’s truck. It appears to be a white four-door Ford F-250 long pickup truck.

The truck appears to be a white four-door Ford F-250, according to police.

If you have any information regarding the trailer’s whereabouts or the suspect, you are asked to contact Petal police at 601-544-5331.

