Petal police searching for stolen trailer

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen trailer and the person responsible.
According to police, a white enclosed trailer was stolen from 787 South Main Street around 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 3.
Police said the below photos are believed to be the suspect’s truck. It appears to be a white four-door Ford F-250 long pickup truck.
If you have any information regarding the trailer’s whereabouts or the suspect, you are asked to contact Petal police at 601-544-5331.
