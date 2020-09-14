Man charged with failing to register as sex offender

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man wanted for failing to reregister as a sex offender over the weekend.
According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 44-year-old Jack Byron Hand, of Buffalo, New York, in the 3500 block of Hardy Street in Hattiesburg on a U.S. Marshal Service Warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.
Mississippi law requires sex offenders to reregister with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety every 90 days.
Hand was convicted of second-degree rape and third-degree rape in Otsego, New York in 1998, according to the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry.
He was booked in the Forrest County Correctional Facility and will be turned over to U.S. Marshals.
