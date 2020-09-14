LIST: School closings, schedule changes due to Hurricane Sally

Tropical Storm Sally strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday morning as it moved across the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and toward the Gulf Coast. (Source: Gray)
By WDAM Staff | September 14, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 3:04 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Pine Belt school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning as Hurricane Sally approaches.

The following school districts have announced closings or altered schedules:

  • Forrest County School District will be moving to virtual learning Tuesday.
  • Forrest County Agricultural High School will move to virtual learning Tuesday.
  • Wayne County School District will be closed Tuesday and distance learning will be used.
  • Perry County School District will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • Laurel School District will have early dismissals Tuesday. Oak Park and Mason will dismiss at 12 p.m., Laurel Upper and Laurel Magnet at 12:15 p.m., Laurel Middle at 12:30 p.m. and Laurel High at 12:45 p.m.
  • The Pearl River Community College campus will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. All classes will continue online. The college will resume operations Thursday.
  • Richton School District will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • Marion County School District will move to distance learning for Tuesday.
  • Lamar County School District will move to distance learning for Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • Greene County School District will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

