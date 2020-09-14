LIST: School closings, schedule changes due to Hurricane Sally

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Pine Belt school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning as Hurricane Sally approaches.
The following school districts have announced closings or altered schedules:
- Forrest County School District will be moving to virtual learning Tuesday.
- Forrest County Agricultural High School will move to virtual learning Tuesday.
- Wayne County School District will be closed Tuesday and distance learning will be used.
- Perry County School District will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Laurel School District will have early dismissals Tuesday. Oak Park and Mason will dismiss at 12 p.m., Laurel Upper and Laurel Magnet at 12:15 p.m., Laurel Middle at 12:30 p.m. and Laurel High at 12:45 p.m.
- The Pearl River Community College campus will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. All classes will continue online. The college will resume operations Thursday.
- Richton School District will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Marion County School District will move to distance learning for Tuesday.
- Lamar County School District will move to distance learning for Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Greene County School District will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
WDAM will continue to update this list as more decisions are announced.
