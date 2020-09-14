LIST: Sandbag drop-off locations in the Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There are drop-off locations available for sandbags in the Pine Belt.
Here are four places you can you go to in the area.
- Forrest County EOC -- 4080 U.S. Hwy 11, Hattiesburg, MS
- Hattiesburg Fire Station #1 -- 81 Maine Street, Hattiesburg, MS
- Petal Fire Station #1 --102 Fairchild Dr., Petal, MS
- Columbia Civil Defense Department -- 502 Courthouse Sq, Columbia, MS
All drop-off locations are self-serve.
All locations are available throughout the day.
