‘Let’s stop making excuses;’ Families still waiting on laptops for students 6 weeks into school year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - JPS students have been working virtually this school year but some have not received promised electronic devices to assist in their studies.
Cangela Mays and Carla Michael both have students inside the Jackson Public Schools system, and they share a specific concern. After Jackson Public Schools promised them electronic devices for their children to take classes, they’re still waiting, six weeks into the school year.
Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes says he feels like many of the children inside JPS are being left behind.
“And once that child starts failing now, in life he’ll continue to fail. That’s how you have so many criminals. Then this child once he fails and fails and drops out of school, then he becomes a criminal. Then he’s in the criminal justice system," said Councilman Stokes.
Michael has five children, and one is using a laptop she bought. The others are having to work from Xeroxed packets, except the one she says needs a teacher the most.
Then I have a disabled son that’s not getting anything. He’s not getting online, packet, anything. They don’t have anything to do with him. I’m just saying, what are we going to do?”
Mays has a young son who is also having to work from packets, and she said she really needs him to be able to get some help from a certified teacher.
“He’s in kindergarten, and the packet was this thick, and they want you to turn it in within a week. You know what I’m saying? How can we get them to sit down and do that? Especially the parents that work? Who’s going to help the kids do their packets, you know, when the laptop should be provided.”
Stokes says he doesn’t believe the solution is that hard.
“We have transportation and we’ve got money. If we need to go somewhere and get the laptops let’s go do it. Let’s stop making excuses. These children depend on these laptops.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.