HPD: Hattiesburg woman charged with child neglect

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Police found a 12-month-old with several injuries on Sunday morning.
Around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, Hattiesburg Police responded to a report of child neglect.
The report was at a residence in the 100 block of Hardwood Court Apartments.
Once authorities found the baby, he was transported to a local hospital by AAA Ambulance to be treated.
Kianta Lewis, 26, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody and charged with one count of felony child neglect.
Lewis was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
