First Alert: Despite changes, Sally still forecast to bring flooding to south Miss.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Tropical Storm Sally is now moving across the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and toward the northern Gulf Coast.
Overnight, the storm became much better organized but has yet to strengthen into a hurricane. The National Hurricane Center also noted the system took a westward jog overnight, but now continues to move back to the west-northwest.
Location: 28.4N, 87.4W
115 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River
165 miles southeast of Biloxi
Wind: 65mph
Pressure: 994mb
Movement: 8 mph to the west-northwest
Sally is still forecast to be a Category 1 hurricane when it makes landfall somewhere along the Louisiana or Mississippi coastline.
What to expect:
During the next 48 hours, conditions will deteriorate slowly as Sally gets closer to South Mississippi. Rain bands will slowly move into the area with heavy rain and gusty wind.
While Sally is forecast to become a hurricane, the Pine Belt is not likely to experience hurricane conditions. The worst of the weather will be relegated to the coast and within about 15 to 20 miles of the coast where landfall occurs.
Instead, the Pine Belt can expect tropical storm conditions; heavy rain, some gusty wind and the potential for a few tropical tornadoes.
The amount of rain, wind and the threat for tornadoes will be highly dependent on the specific track, though. That is still an unknown due to Sally’s slow forward speed and anticipated turn.
Because of all of this, we also expect power outages to occur, especially closer to the coast.
Timing:
Rain picks up on Monday evening after 5 p.m. The off-and-on rain and wind will continue through the overnight hours and through Tuesday and Wednesday as it appears right now.
Heavy rain and gusty wind are the two main concerns. The threat for tornadoes will develop slowly, depending on the track of the system.
This may be a long-term, multi-day event for our area. While it may not be raining non-stop, when rain bands do move through your area, they will bring with them heavy rain, gusty wind and the potential for a tropical tornado.
Threats:
Heavy rain, gusty wind and the chance for some tropical tornadoes will be the main concern. Rainfall rates may be as high as 2 inches an hour within the rain bands.
Rain total estimates: 3 to 8 inches for most places with up to 15 inches possible for a few spots. Sustained wind estimate with range from 20 mph to 50 mph. The length of time to deal with sustained wind with be 48 hours, or Monday night through Wednesday night. Wind gusts are estimate at 40 mph to 75 mph. The length of time with potential wind gust will be 36 hours, or Tuesday morning through Wednesday night
The estimates are based on the currently forecast track and intensity. It may change if the track shifts.
Preparations:
Check your Hurricane Preparedness Kit. Make certain that you have all of the supplies you would need to survive without power and water for up to two weeks. Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door.
Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don’t feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
