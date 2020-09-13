Southern Miss begins Scotty Walden era

“I can tell you this, we’re going to go attack people. We want to put up points, we want to attack people," Walden said. "And we’re not going to put our foot off the break, foot off the gas. We’re going to go full speed ahead, whether that means we’re tempo-ing, whether that means we’re shooting the ball down the field or we’re running the ball downhill vertical. We’re going to go attack people and we want to do it for four quarters.”