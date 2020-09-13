Southern Miss begins Scotty Walden era

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday saw a busy day of college football, but it was an off week for Southern Miss as they transition into the Scotty Walden era.
After former head coach Jay Hopson stepped down, Walden was named interim head coach for the Golden Eagles. He’s been with the program for four years, with the last two being spent as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. Prior to his arrival in Hattiesburg, he was the head coach of Division III East Texas Baptist University for just one season, where his team led the country in scoring, and finished second in total offense.
It was that one explosive season where he found his offensive identity as a head coach, and he’s bringing that same mindset as the interim head man for Southern Miss.
“I can tell you this, we’re going to go attack people. We want to put up points, we want to attack people," Walden said. "And we’re not going to put our foot off the break, foot off the gas. We’re going to go full speed ahead, whether that means we’re tempo-ing, whether that means we’re shooting the ball down the field or we’re running the ball downhill vertical. We’re going to go attack people and we want to do it for four quarters.”
