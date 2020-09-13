Scattered storms approach as Sally moves in

Passing clouds with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon will go to the 80s this evening. Eventually, we’ll cool into the 70s overnight.
Tomorrow, increasing clouds and breezy with highs around 90. Scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. But all eyes will be on Tropical Storm Sally as it gets closer late Monday and into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday through Thursday, off-and-on heavy rain as Sally passes through the area as a Tropical Storm. Rainfall totals of up to 15″ will be possible. Though, most of the area will see between 4″ to 8″ of rain. Sustained wind between 20 to 50 mph will be possible, with gusts up to 75 mph.
After it passes, things will clear out into the weekend.
For more specific information regarding Sally, please check the homepage for more detailed information.
