Pine Belt Prep Football-Week II-Roundup II

STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) - Lumberton High School football coach Zach Jones had hoped that his team’s season-opening shellacking was an aberration and that the Panthers would bounce back.
Boy, did they ever.
Senior quarterback Robert Henry rambled for 178 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries and threw for a touchdown as well as the Panthers rolled over Stringer High School 42-8 Friday.
“I was really proud,” Jones said. “I thought our effort was a lot more where it needed to be. It still wasn’t perfect, but I thought it was a big improvement from the week before and that’s all that we can ask for.”
The Panthers had been ambushed by Bay Springs High School 27-0 in the previous week’s season opener.
“I don;t know, you’re ranked No. 1, and whatever else, and all that,” Jones. said. "It was just a matter of when things didn’t go our way early, they just took it to us. We didn’t play with the effort of the intensity that we needed to at that point, and the game got away from us.
“But I thought we handled th9ngs a lot better (Friday) Night, and that’s all we can ask for.”
Senior Trevon Jessie collected 112 yards and a touchdown while adding a 2-point conversion run as Lumberton opened Region 4-1A play.
Junior quarterback Rodney Parker, who combined with Henry to have Lumberton complete 6-of-8 pass attempts for 158 yards passing, added a 9-yard touchdown run.
Senior K’nylan Willis had three catches for 83 yards and a score, while on defense, he came up with an interception.
Lumberton grabbed a 15-0- lead in the first quarter and went into halftime ahead 36-8.
The Panthers (1-1, 1-0 region) host Leake County High School at 7 p.m. Friday in a Region 4-1A contest.
The Gators 0-2, 0-1), who have yet to score a point this season, opened region play with a 34-0 road loss Friday at Resurrection Catholic High School.
The Red Devils (0-2, 0-1) will travel to Tylertown at 7 p.m. Friday to take on Salem High School. The Wildcats (1-1, 1-0) picked up a forfeit win Friday when Sacred Heart High School could not play because of coronavirus issues.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Warriors broke a 7-7 tie Friday by scoring on five offensive possessions and a blocked punt to ignite the victory over the cross-town Tigers.
Oak Grove led 45-7 at halftime.
The Tigers hurt themselves with three lost fumbles, including a snap that went over the punter’s head. They also allowed two blocked punts, with one being recovered for a touchdown by Oak Grove linebacker Zach Little.
Those errors only added fuel to a red-hot Oak Grove scoring machine The Warriors have amassed 118 points in their first two games.
Junior quarterback Kade Barnett competed 12-of-18 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns, including a 52-yarder to junior Tyrell Pollard, 42-yarder to senior Jordan Coleman and a 9-yarder to senior Daieil Dawson.
Barnett also added a 6-yard TD run.
Sophomore quarterback Matthew Pollard, who rushed for 66 yards on nine carries, scored on a 14-yard run and also threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to fellow sophomore Foster Mitchell.
Harris, who ran for 64 yards on nine carries, scored on runs of 1 yard and 5 yards.
Coleman had three catches for 95 yards and Tyrell Pollard caught two passes for 69 yards.
Senior Michael Owens added a 24-yard field goal for the Warriors.
Hattiesburg scored in the first quarter on a 67-yard screen pass from quarterback Jermaine Powell to Jermel Ford.
The Tigers got an 80-yard touchdown run from senior Jaquez Andrews in the third quarter, and then scored twice more in the final period on a pair of touchdown passes from senior Jordan Willis to Joshua Jones of 38 yards and 67 yards.
The Warriors (2-0) will have the week off.
The Tigers (1-1) will take on Jefferson Davis County High School at 7 p.m. Friday in a game moved from Bassfield to Dobie Holden Stadium on the campus of Pearl River Community College.
JDC (2-0) topped Lawrence County High School 25-14 Friday.
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Both teams scored three touchdowns Friday in a game played at Dobie Holden Stadium on the campus of Pearl River Community College.
The difference: Rock-a-chaws senior Gene Hoffman made all three of his extra-point kicks, while the Trojans only converted once.
West Marion senior Jartavious Martin, who would finish with 137 yards on 13 carries, opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 7-yard run.
St. Stanislaus (2-0) tied the score on a 25-yard touchdown run by sophomore quarterback Gage Peterson, and the teams remained knotted at 7-7 until the fourth quarter.
Peterson’s 3-yard run broke the tie and Hoffman’s extra point put St. Stanislaus ahead 14-7.
Sophomore Ja’kaden Mark got the Trojans within 14-13 with a 17-yard scoring run, but the extra point was missed.
The Rock-a-chaws pushed the lead to 21-13 on a 9-yuard touchdown run by sophomore Chandler Chapman and Hoffman’s final kick.
Mark’s 12-yard touchdown run pulled West Marion within two points, but a 2-point conversion run came up short.
Mark finished with 40 yards on six carries. Duncan completed 9-of-16 passes for 103 yards. Senior Qavonte Swanigan hauled in seven passes for 75 yards.
The Trojans (1-1) will welcome Sumrall High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bobcats (0-2) dropped a 27-21 decision in overtime Friday to Presbyterian Christian School.
