State of Emergency declared as Tropical Storm Sally approaches Miss. coast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has signed a State of Emergency for the State of Mississippi as Tropical Storm Sally heads closer to the state.
The Tropical Storm is forecast to become a Hurricane before making landfall late Monday evening or Tuesday morning.
The storm is projected to bring heavy rainfall and storm surge. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for several south Mississippi counties.
Gov. Reeves said the storm could make landfall in the Columbia area. He said that the storm is slow moving and could slow down even more when it hits land.
Governor Reeves said in addition to the State of Emergency he also sent a formal request to President Trump for assistance in all “pre-landfall activity” which will help pre-position National Guard assets and MEMA, FEMA resources.
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Greg Michel spoke on the potential risks for the storm and the resources being made available ahead of landfall.
“As this storm makes landfall early Tuesday morning its going to make landfall on or about the same time as high tide. That means the storm surge and high tide are only going to work against one another and you’re going to have a large amount of storm surge,” said Director Michel.
Director Michel said the heavy rain will be dumped on the state for a potential of 48 hours.
High water vehicles have been staged, sandbags have been delivered and shelters are being prepared to open in case of evacuations. So far there are no mandatory evacuations in place.
The Governor said in closing along with the heavy rainfall, tornadoes could be a potential threat throughout the state.
“Everybody in Mississippi needs to be weather aware over the next 72 hours,” said Gov. Reeves.
