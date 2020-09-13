Jones County officials prepare for Tropical Storm Sally

“This is not Laura, but this threat is a lot closer to us than Laura was,” Sheffield said. “Granted, it’s probably not going to make it to a major hurricane status, but there’s more people killed in hurricanes from water than they are from winds. Whether that be storm surge, whether that be aerial rain, whatever it may be, pay attention, don’t drive through flooded roadways. Once this starts, don’t be out moving unless you have to be.”