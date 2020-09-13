Jones County officials prepare for Tropical Storm Sally

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Preparations for Tropical Storm Sally are underway after Jones County and Laurel officials were briefed by the National Weather Service Sunday.
“Our area will probably start seeing impact late Monday evening and should last through sometime on Tuesday,” Jones County Emergency Operations Center Executive Director Paul Sheffield said. “The chance of rain is probably going to continue past Tuesday. The biggest thing the weather service is discussing with this storm is it’s slow, it is going to be a slow-moving event, that is going to cause more flooding.”
Sheffield says Jones County could see 4 to 8 inches of rain and strong wind gusts.
“There’s a chance we could see some power outages,” Sheffield said. “If we get 40 mph winds for 8 to 12 hours and we get heavy rain, those trees are going to fall. There’s a really good chance those trees could hit a power line.”
He reminds everyone to avoid flooded roads at all times.
“This is not Laura, but this threat is a lot closer to us than Laura was,” Sheffield said. “Granted, it’s probably not going to make it to a major hurricane status, but there’s more people killed in hurricanes from water than they are from winds. Whether that be storm surge, whether that be aerial rain, whatever it may be, pay attention, don’t drive through flooded roadways. Once this starts, don’t be out moving unless you have to be.”
With an active storm season, Sheffield says it’s important to always have a plan and emergency kits ready, regardless of the storm threat level.
“It’s always better to be safe than sorry,” Sheffield said. “I would much rather get prepared every time we have an event like this and then not needed, than to just brush it off and then something bad happens.”
Jones County EOC will have another briefing with the National Weather Service Monday.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.