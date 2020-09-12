Tropical Storm Sally forecast to track across Pine Belt next week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Tropical Storm Sally is set to move into the Gulf and toward the Mississippi Coast during the next 72 hours. As the system gets closer it will slow down before landfall.
What to expect:
The National Hurricane Center forecast shows landfall by Tropical Storm Sally as a hurricane, during the day on Tuesday. However, because the system will be slowing down as it gets closer to the coast, rainbands will begin to move into the area as early as Monday night. On top of that, due to the slow-motion, Sally will be in the area Tuesday, Wednesday and perhaps even on Thursday, too.
The main concern is very heavy rain, gusty wind, and the potential for tropical tornadoes
Timing:
Rain picks up on Monday evening after 5 p.m. The off-and-on rain and wind will continue through the overnight hours and through Tuesday and Wednesday as it appears right now. Heavy rain and the threat for tornadoes will develop slowly, depending on the track of the system
Threats:
Heavy rain, gusty wind and the chance for some tropical tornadoes will be the main concern. Rainfall rates may be as high as two inches an hour within the rainbands. Wind gusts in the Pine Belt will be as high as 60 mph, with sustained wind around 20-40mph. The tropical tornado threat will be dependent on the specific track.
Preparations:
Check your Hurricane Preparedness Kit. Make certain that you have all of the supplies you would need to survive without power and water for up to two weeks. Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don’t feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
