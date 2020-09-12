South MS prepares for Tropical Storm Sally

A Hurricane Watch is now in effect for the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast.
As we head into the upcoming week Tropical Storm Sally is forecast to become a hurricane on Monday and should make landfall on Tuesday just to the east of New Orleans or on the Mississippi coast itself.
The storm is expected to move very slowly into south Mississippi where you can expect very heavy rain and wind. Power outages are likely in some areas.
You need to have your hurricane plans into place now! Make sure that you are prepared to be without electricity for a few days. Also, make sure you have perishable food items and bottled water. There is also the possibility of isolated tornadoes.
