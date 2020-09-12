PFD hosts 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Saturday

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A memorial stair climb was held in Petal Saturday morning to honor the many first responders that perished on Sept. 11, 2001.
“The emotional trauma that they were going through the whole time they were running up while everyone else was running out, not just the physical, but the emotional trauma, physically, it’s demanding and its everything I thought it would be and more,” says Captain Brent Chennault with Petal Fire Department.
The climb was held at the Petal High School’s Panthers Stadium. First responders and locals challenged themselves as they honored the brave souls of 9/11.
“It’s all about remembering that sacrifice, and if you’ve never put on the gear ‚and if you’ve never been on the frontline, if you’ve never seen the pain that people go through and the emotional trauma that they go through, it’s good so you can relate,” said Chennault.
From one end to the other they trekked up and down to complete 110 floors to signify the flights of stairs at the World Trade Center.
“I know that day those guys didn’t have their legs hurting, or they’re sweating, or they’re tired on their minds. They’re trained to act and that’s what they did," said Petal Ward 5 Alderman Tony Ducker. "These guys are the same way. You can’t schedule a disaster. They have to be prepared to act in a moment’s notice.”
Taking one step at a time in remembrance of the victims who lost their lives 19 years ago.
“Some people say we shouldn’t look back, live in the past, but we look in the past to move forward. We’re going to be called on to do those brave, heroic and courageous things one day,” Ducker said.
This is the first year for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb by the Petal Fire Department, they hope to host it again next year.
