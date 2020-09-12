Miss. Guard to host National Best Warrior Competition for first time

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - 14 of the National Guard’s best soldiers will gather at Camp Shelby on Sunday to begin a multi-day test of skills called the National Best Warrior Competition.
It’s being hosted by the Mississippi National Guard for the first time.
The competitors, from many different states including Mississippi, have qualified for this event by winning regional contests.
“There’s over 20 events that will take place here at Camp Shelby,” said Col. Bobby Ginn, commander of Camp Shelby. “Their families will come in to observe them, a lot of the leadership, not only from the different states will be here, but the National Guard Bureau will be here as well.”
Events will include tests of combat fitness, marksmanship and medical skills.
The first two days of competition will take place at Camp Shelby.
On Tuesday, Camp McCain in Grenada will host several events and on Wednesday, everything will wrap up back at Camp Shelby.
“Wednesday, they will come back here to finish up their events and Wednesday night, there will be a closing ceremony and awards will be given out, but it is an honor for Camp Shelby to host this large of an event,” Ginn said.
Awards will be presented for 2020 Best National Warrior Non-Commissioned Officer and 2020 National Best Warrior Soldier.
Next year’s national competition will take place in Arizona and in 2022. Tennessee will host the event.
