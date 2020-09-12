Hattiesburg Community Art Center offers teachers free recycled supplies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Community Art Center is offering virtual classes and workshops right now, but the building is still stocked with supplies.
People interested can book the center for small private events to get crafty with family and friends, and the center’s director, Abigail Lenz-Allen, says they have another use for some of their supplies.
“If you are a teacher and you are teaching, you can contact us during regular business hours, come on down here, and you can take up to ten items for no charge to decorate your room at school or to give to the kids,” said Lenz-Allen.
The center has a ‘Market’ that is open to teachers looking for things to add to their classroom.
“We have all kinds of upcycled and recycled school supplies and art supplies and that is free to any teacher here in the Hattiesburg area,” Lenz-Allen said.
Upcycled and recycled supplies are things like individual pencils, notebooks, folders, and art supplies that have been donated to the center or are leftover from other activities.
Lenz-Allen says the Market is a great way to make sure gently used or extra supplies get into the hands of those who need supplies instead of being thrown away.
You can reach out to the Hattiesburg Community Art Center at (601) 620-6422. The Center is located at 825 Main Street in downtown Hattiesburg.
