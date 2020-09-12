Gametime - Week 2

By Taylor Curet | September 12, 2020 at 12:31 AM CDT - Updated September 12 at 12:31 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Another week of high school football in the books. Here’s a look at some of the scores from around the Pine Belt:

  • West Jones (18) Wayne County (2)
  • Oak Grove (66) Hattiesburg (27)
  • Petal (38) Laurel (12)
  • PCS (27) Sumrall (21) – OT
  • Taylorsville (56) Seminary (42)
  • Lumberton (42) Stringer (8)
  • Purvis (18) Perry Central (0)
  • Jefferson Davis (25) Lawrence County (14)
  • Columbia (27) North Pike (7)
  • St. Stanislaus (21) West Marion (19)
  • Morton (25) East Marion (0)
  • Wayne Academy (44) Newton County Academy (6)
  • Raleigh (24) Bay Springs (6)
  • Greene County (27) Quitman (0)
  • D’Iberville (21) Poplarville (14)
  • Pearl River Central (19) St. Martin (17)
  • Winston Academy (32) Sylva-Bay Academy (8)
  • Bowling Green School (50) Columbia Academy (22)
  • Germantown (45) Tylertown (12)
  • Picayune (41) Gulfport (34)
  • Stone (34) Hancock (9)
  • Ocean Springs (33) George County (14)
  • Clarkdale (37) Mount Olive (34)

