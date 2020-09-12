Gametime - Week 2

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Another week of high school football in the books. Here’s a look at some of the scores from around the Pine Belt:
- West Jones (18) Wayne County (2)
- Oak Grove (66) Hattiesburg (27)
- Petal (38) Laurel (12)
- PCS (27) Sumrall (21) – OT
- Taylorsville (56) Seminary (42)
- Lumberton (42) Stringer (8)
- Purvis (18) Perry Central (0)
- Jefferson Davis (25) Lawrence County (14)
- Columbia (27) North Pike (7)
- St. Stanislaus (21) West Marion (19)
- Morton (25) East Marion (0)
- Wayne Academy (44) Newton County Academy (6)
- Raleigh (24) Bay Springs (6)
- Greene County (27) Quitman (0)
- D’Iberville (21) Poplarville (14)
- Pearl River Central (19) St. Martin (17)
- Winston Academy (32) Sylva-Bay Academy (8)
- Bowling Green School (50) Columbia Academy (22)
- Germantown (45) Tylertown (12)
- Picayune (41) Gulfport (34)
- Stone (34) Hancock (9)
- Ocean Springs (33) George County (14)
- Clarkdale (37) Mount Olive (34)
