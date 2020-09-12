First Alert: Tropical Storm Sally forms off FL coast, moves towards MS/AL coast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Tropical Storm Sally is located in the SE Gulf of Mexico.
Maximum sustained winds are 40 mph.
The storm is expected to move generally on a westward course through Sunday before turning more towards the NW then eventually North as it nears the MS/LA coast.
At this time Sally is forecast to become a hurricane by Monday.
A Hurricane Watch is now in effect from Grand Isle, LA to the MS/AL state line.
You’re advised now to be ready for some heavy rainfall and windy conditions as we head into Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.
Make sure you have your hurricane action plans ready as we could see possible flash flooding and power outages.
We will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Sally and update as soon as possible.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
