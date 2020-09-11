Sanderson Farms launches ‘All In For Children’s’ mask campaign

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Sanderson Farms launched a campaign dubbed ‘All In For Children’s' to benefit the Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children.
For the past seven years, Sanderson Farms has put on the Sanderson Farms Championship, a Professional Golfers’ Association tournament here in Mississippi.
All of the proceeds from the tournament go to the Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson.
This year, the tournament will not admit fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Because of that, a new campaign is rolling out in an effort to make up for no ticket sales.
“We want to encourage people to go on social media and hashtag ‘All In For Children’s,'" said Lampkin Butts, President and COO of Sanderson Farms. “We just want to create some excitement and support for the tournament and offset the loss of revenue from ticket sales.”
You can help the initiative by purchasing a mask here. You can show your support by posting a picture with the mask to social media using #AllInForChildrens.
Each mask is $10 and is available in adult and kids sizes.
As the only children’s hospital in the State of Mississippi, Butts says Batson’s does great work for the children of the Magnolia State.
“It’s been an incredible experience for us, me personally, but also the company to be engaged with the PGA for this event and the children’s hospital,” said Butts. “We’ve been so impressed with the work they do at that hospital. They treat 175,000 children a year, and the work they do is just fantastic.”
In 2019, the Sanderson Farms Championship donated $1.3 million to Friends of Children’s Hospital, which is the fundraising arm for Batson.
The 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship is set for Oct. 1 through Oct. 4.
