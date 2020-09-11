Rain chances increase as we head into the weekend

We started off Friday morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. Today will be partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Take your raincoat today, because we could see some hit-or-miss storms during the afternoon hours. Those storms should die out just before the kickoff of those Friday night football games. Temperatures will cool down into the 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s. This weekend is looking wet with a good chance of rain on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s to upper 80s. Rain chances will be between 60% and 70%. A tropical wave will move into the Gulf of Mexico early next week. This could give us even higher rain chances early in the week. Right now, the National Hurricane Center gives it a medium chance of forming into a tropical depression. If it does, it will likely remain weak with widespread rain being its biggest threat. Rain and thunderstorms will be likely on Monday through Wednesday with highs held down into the upper 80s.