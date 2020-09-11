853 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 89,100.
MSDH reported 853 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 89,175 cases and 2,670 deaths.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent patients who became ill a week ago or more.
MSDH also is reporting 74,098 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, more than 678,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.