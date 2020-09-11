Hattiesburg remembers 9/11 on 19th anniversary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg held a ceremony Friday to remember the lives lost in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks 19 years ago.
City leaders, including Mayor Toby Barker, Police Chief Anthony Parker and Fire Chief Sherrocko Stewart, spoke at the annual event.
“We were traumatized by the vicious terrorist attacks that shook america to its core," Parker said. "It sent shockwaves of fear and terror through our country.”
“The events of that day have greatly impacted our daily lives and changed how we view our world and altered our perception of our country and what it means to be an american,” Stewart said.
Retired Maj. Gen. Larry Harrington, who was in the National Guard on 9/11 and served in the Middle East after, delivered the keynote address.
“I think that it’s important that we mourn the loss of life," Harrington said. "We remember the family members and friends of those great heroes and those individuals that lost their life on this day, and we remember their resilience. The kind of resilience that allowed this nation to survive this kind of attack.”
Hattiesburg first responders laid a wreath at the bottom of the 9/11 memorial.
A 21-gun salute honored the lives lost and the playing of “Taps” closed out the ceremony.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.