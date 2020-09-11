Hattiesburg Fire Dept. holds 9/11 memorial stair climb at The Rock

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday, around two dozen Hattiesburg firefighters and the current recruit class participated in a 9/11 memorial stair climb.
The event took place at The Rock on campus of the University of Southern Mississippi where the firefighters paid tribute to the 343 members of the New York Fire Department and other first responders in the area who gave their lives in the name of service.
The steps they took going up and down at The Rock were meant to symbolize the 110-stories, or 1,980 steps, of the World Trade Center.
Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade said he and his men are honored to pay homage to the men and women who responded to the tragic events that happened on that fateful day.
“The firemen in New York City and all of the other responding agencies, they didn’t hesitate," Wade said. "They ran in them buildings to save as many lives as they could, and some of them might not even have known it was a suicide mission, but we do what we can to protect property and save lives.”
Several other members of the Hattiesburg Fire Department also took part in 9/11 stair climb events in Florida Friday as well.
