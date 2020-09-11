Driver killed in Marion County crash identified

Foxworth woman killed in Marion County crash (Source: wwbt/nbc12)
By WDAM Staff | September 11, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 12:46 PM

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver who was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Marion County has been identified.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Travis Luck said 41-year-old Alicia Herrington, of Foxworth, died at the scene of the accident.

Luck said troopers responded to the crash on Mississippi Highway 587 at Railroad Lane at 6:06 p.m.

Luck said preliminary investigations revealed Herrington was driving north on the highway when her vehicle ran off the roadway and hit a tree.

The crash remains under investigation.

