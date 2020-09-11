Covington Co. School District receives $475K grant to upgrade security on campuses

Covington County, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County School District is getting ready to make security upgrades.
That’s all possible because of a grant from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services School Violence Prevention Program.
Covington County Superintendent Babette Duty explains.
“One of the main goals that I came into this job with was to try and secure campus more than they are, and so this money will be used to make a single point of entry to each campus you’ll have to have a badge or something along those lines to get in,” Duty said.
The school district received $475,805 for security upgrades throughout the district.
“For a district our size with our revenue possibilities, it’s the only way really to pay for something as expensive as this," Duty said. "And to do it all at one time is important too, rather than trying to phase it in. You know, you want every student to have the same chance of being safe.”
Here is when updates will start at each school.
“At the earliest late spring of this school year before we get to see any kind of actual changes happening," Duty said. “And it’s long term, it’s going to take us a couple of years to get it all implemented.”
Plans are in the works to upgrade communications on campus as well. This includes new intercoms for each classroom.
Five other school districts in Mississippi received awards through the U.S Department of Justice, including the Louisville School District, North Panola School District, Holmes County Consolidated School District, Western Line School District and Pearl River County School District.
